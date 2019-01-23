March 22, 1929 - January 21, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Arthur C. Pratt, age 89, of Janesville passed away on Monday, January 21, 2019 at Mercy health Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Janesville on March 22, 1929, the son of Fred and Florence (Day) Pratt. He grew up in Johnstown Center and graduated from Milton Union High School. He served for a time with the Army National Guard. On April 8, 1950, Art was united in marriage to Gloria Jean Meyer. She preceded him in death on February 14, 2002. He was employed by Chrysler Corporation until retiring. Art was a resident of Beloit from 1954 until moving to Janesville in 2010. He moved to First Lutheran Senior # 2 where he very much enjoyed his time there. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Janesville. He was a very active member of the Beloit Rifle Club for many years where he was well known for his marksmanship. He was a member of both the Janesville and Beloit Moose Clubs.

Art will be greatly missed by his two daughters, Kathleen Faith Pratt and Sharon (Patrick) Roach both of Janesville; his grandchildren, Emily (Mike) Schumaker and Adam Roach; his step-great-granddaughter, Samantha Baldwin; brother, Donald Pratt of Janesville; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Jon and Shirley Harrie, Sandy and Jim Ziegler, Judy Sime; as well as numerous nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews. In addition to his wife, and parents, Art was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lenna and Charles Harrie; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Barbara Pratt, Diane and Don Siegler and Charles Sime.

Funeral services will be at Noon Friday, January 25, 2019 at HENKE-CLARSON Funeral Home, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville. Rev. Lee A. Meissner will officiate. Private burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until Noon Friday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.