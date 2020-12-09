July 22, 1925 - December 6, 2020
Janesville, WI - Arthur C. "Art" Briggs, age 95, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Nursing Home. Art was born in Beloit, WI on July 22, 1925, the son of Arthur and Anna (Wise) Briggs. He married his high school sweetheart, Marian Wall, on January 18, 1947, in Janesville at First Congregational Church, where they have been lifelong members. Art proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. As a WWII veteran he was honored to take part in the Vets Roll in 2016. After the Navy, Art worked at General Motors as an inspector until he retired in 1985. He and Marian were members of the Janesville Family Camper's Club during the 60's and the 70's. They enjoyed the camping trips with their children. Art was an avid fisherman. His fishing group in Hayward, WI loved their expeditions on the Chippewa Flowage.
Art is survived by his 3 children: Connie (Ed) Gretschmann, James H. Briggs, and Janet (Mark) Carlson; 12 grandchildren: Steve (Anna) Gretschmann, Erin (Mike) Young, Jennifer (Wes) Regnier, Kristin (Tommy) Gretschmann, Daniel (Rebecca) Gretschmann, David (Sherri) Gretschmann, James and Rayssa Briggs, Daniel Briggs. Kelli (Scott) Stuttgen, Chad Carlson, Cory (Wendy) Carlson, Casey (Jessica) Carlson; 15 great grandchildren; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
A private family Service will be held at FIRST CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com