Janesville, WI - Arthur C. "Art" Boehning, age 83, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly from complications with Covid-19 on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. He was born in Sherman, WI on October 4, 1938; the son of Alfred C. and Irene "Nellie" (Hamilton) Boehning. Art proudly served in the United States Army from 1957 to 1959, being honorably discharged as a Sepcialist-4. He married his loving wife, Linda (Masterson) Boehning at the Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville on September 11, 1999. Art and Linda enjoyed traveling over the years to various destinations around the globe. He was an avid Tennis enthusiast, enjoyed gardening and woodworking, and you'd often see Art riding his bike around town. Art was a huge advocate and participant in the friends of Riverside Park, as he spent numerous hours at the Park on a regular basis. Art was 83 going on 50, and had a vigor for life and his family that will be affectionately remembered by his loved ones.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Boehning; his children: Michael (Angela) Boehning, Kelli Boehning, Christopher (Alma) Boehning, Lisa (Fran Motz) Whitcomb and Audrey (Mike) Dunlavy; 12 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; siblings: Georgie (Art) Oelrich, Liz Meyer, Mary (Roger) Olson, Linda (Dennis) Gregg and Bobby (Jan) Boehning. Art is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Phil Boehning.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Riverside Park in Janesville in the Spring of 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Friends of Riverside Park. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
