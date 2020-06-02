December 20, 1947 - May 27, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Arthur "Bud" Millard, age 72, passed away after a long battle with cancer on May 27, 2020, at his home in Janesville surrounded by his loved ones. Bud was born on December 20, 1947, in Janesville, WI, the son of Mae and Arthur Millard Sr. He grew up in Afton, WI where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, and ice skating. He graduated from Janesville Senior High in 1965. Bud married his loving wife, Sherry Shumway, on September 2, 1967, and they enjoyed 53 years of bliss. He enjoyed his job at Zirbel Precision Engineer and then retired from General Motors after 23 years in maintenance and tooling. Both Bud and Sherry loved deep sea fishing in Florida. He was an avid lifelong Packer fan. He also enjoyed his weekly family dinners.
Bud is survived by his wife, Sherry; 4 children: Kimberley, Kari, Bobbie (Jeff ) O'Leary, and Brandon; 7 grandchildren: Nathan (Brooke) Stapleton, Steven (Christine) Stapleton, Brittany Stapleton, Ayla Green, Kirsten O'Leary, MaKayla O'Leary, and Megan O'Leary; 2 great-grandchildren, Irelyn Stapleton and Skylar Stapleton; 2 sisters, Janice (Floyd) Wileman and Bonnie O'Leary; 2 sisters-in-law, Barb (John) Sarnow and Cindy Davis; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Mae Millard; brother, Freddie Millard; 2 brothers-in-law, Jerry O'Leary and David Shumway; and his lifelong best friend, Mike Empereur.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 A.M. until the time of service. Memorial donations are preferred to Mercyhealth Hospice. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Bud's family would like to especially thank the Nurses and Doctors at Mercy Cancer Center and Mercyhealth Hospice for their care and support over his final journey.