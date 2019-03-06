November 19, 1928 - March 1, 2019

Lake Geneva, WI -- Arthur "Art" Howe, 90, of Lake Geneva, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Mercy Walworth Hospital. He was born on November 19, 1928 in Lyons, WI, to the late George and Katherine Howe. Art married Donna K. Foreman in Janesville, WI, on September 25, 1965. They made their home in Lake Geneva, WI. Art proudly served our country during the Korean War, and was one of the original founders of the David E. Leets American Legion Post 552, Somers, WI. Art worked for the Simmons Company, and later retired from American Motors after 30 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Art loved and cared for many animals over the years, but his Labradors held a special place in his heart. Art was happy putzing around his yard and garden, canning many of the vegetables he grew. Art and Donna were always on the road in their one of a kind Suburban, helping their friends and family. But Art's greatest, most loved trips were to Las Vegas.

Art is survived by his wife, Donna Howe of Lake Geneva; a sister, Shirley Neu of Kenosha; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lorraine Freitag; brothers-in-law: Lyle Freitag, Bob Neu and Jon (Butch) Foreman; mother and father-in-law; and his parents.

A visitation will be held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with a service at 11 a.m. Pastor Aaron Voss will be officiating. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.