August 21, 1921 - October 22, 2018

Elkhorn, WI -- Arthur "Art" J. Bodden; 97, of Elkhorn, WI, died Monday October 22, 2018, at Atrium Care Center Williams Bay, WI. Art was born August 21, 1921, in the Town of Lyons, WI. He was a son of the late Ervin and Clara (Anderson) Bodden. Art lived on the family farm on North Road in the Town of Lyons most of his life.

He is survived by his sister, Grace M. Christensen of Elkhorn, WI; four nieces; and two nephews. Art was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Alice May Johann; and a half brother, Robert B. Rigg.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 27, 2018, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, WI, with Rev. Tom DeGroot officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at Hickory Grove Cemetery in the Town of Spring Prairie, WI. Memorials may be made in Art's name to St. John's Lutheran Church of Elkhorn, WI. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.

