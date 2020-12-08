Arnulfo Jose "Joe" Maciel

December 3, 1951 - December 3, 2020
Janesville, WI - Arnulfo Jose Maciel, Sr., "Joe", age 69, of Janesville, passed away on his birthday, December 3, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born in St. Charles, Missouri on December 3, 1951; the son of Jose and Victoria (Lopez) Maciel. Joe was a very talented and skilled mason by trade who owned and operated M.B.M Masonry & Construction (Masonry By Maciel). He will be remembered as a dear father, husband, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be dearly missed, but his strength, love, and humor will live forever.
Joe is survived by his wife, Rochelle Maciel; children: Jr. (Sua) Maciel, Jr., Jacinta Maciel, Adrian Maciel, Celeste Maciel, and Sergio Maciel; siblings: Dolores Terrones, Teodoro Maciel, Refugia Maciel, Eliseo Maciel, Lusia Lopez, Natalia Rios, Genoveva Mejia and Maria deVelen Maciel; 16 grandchildren: Pris Maciel, Dani Maciel, Zak Maciel, Savannah Stauffacher, Angel Maciel, Ariana Maciel, Jaida Jones, Isabel Maciel, Mickey Maciel, Jaci Maciel, McKenna Maciel, Nate Maciel, Gianna Jones, Matteo Maciel, Mariana Maciel, and Seriya Maciel; and 6 great grandchildren: Dom, Louie, Maxx, Brady, Eli and Bryson. He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Mario; and siblings: Refugio Maciel, Clemente Maciel, Leonidez Maciel, Tomas Sanchez, Issac Ramos, Margarita Martinez, Ofelia Mayo, Petra Hardeman, and Samuel Maciel.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Committal service will immediately follow to MOUNT OLIVET CATHOLIC CEMETERY. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences, guest book, and a livestream link, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com