June 29, 1936 - December 15, 2022

Janesville, WI - Arnold "Arnie" W. Kessler, age 86, passed away on December 15, 2022, at home. Arnie was born on June 29, 1936; the son of Adolph H. and Violet M. (Loveland) Kessler. On July 27, 1957, he was married to Coralie "Lee" H. McBride at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Janesville. He was blessed with two children, Carmen Marie (Jim) Shickles of Janesville and Daniel James (Jennifer) Kessler of Janesville; and three beautiful grandchildren: Eric Broten, and Addison and Kaitlyn Kessler.

