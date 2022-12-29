Janesville, WI - Arnold "Arnie" W. Kessler, age 86, passed away on December 15, 2022, at home. Arnie was born on June 29, 1936; the son of Adolph H. and Violet M. (Loveland) Kessler. On July 27, 1957, he was married to Coralie "Lee" H. McBride at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Janesville. He was blessed with two children, Carmen Marie (Jim) Shickles of Janesville and Daniel James (Jennifer) Kessler of Janesville; and three beautiful grandchildren: Eric Broten, and Addison and Kaitlyn Kessler.
Arnie served 23 years in the United States Army, including tours in Germany, Korea, Vietnam, and numerous assignments in the United States including The Old Guard and Military District of Washington D.C. He was a Korean and Vietnam war veteran and was a member of the Wisconsin State Patrol before becoming a Federal Government employee in the refrigeration and equipment maintenance areas for the National Guard units in Wisconsin and Illinois. Arnie enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved to go fishing and spend time with his grandson. Arnie and Coralie enjoyed traveling together. They could always be found at their favorite restaurant, Main Street Family Restaurant, in Palmyra. Arnie was very generous with his time and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Arnie is survived by his children; grandchildren; and siblings, Virginia Carey and Roxanne (Richard) Stephens; brothers in law, James (Carol) McBride and Kenneth (Caroline) McBride; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and siblings: Beverly, Christine, Donald, Albert, Richard, and Keith; and several nephews.
A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Memorials are preferred to Veterans Affairs (VA). Interment will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Milton, in the spring. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, at the funeral home. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Arnie's family would like to extend a special thank you to Promedica Hospice, especially Amy and Jessica, for their wonderful care and compassion.
