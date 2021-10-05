Janesville, WI - Arnold L. "Arnie" Schmitz, age 78, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in La Crosse on May 31, 1943, the son of Charles and Florence (Wuensch) Schmitz. He graduated from Bangor High School and served in the U.S. Army. On February 3, 1968, Arnie married Dorothy Thicke, and they had 53 years together. He was an avid Brewer, Packers, and Badger fan. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time at the "land." Most importantly he loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.
Arnie is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy; 2 sons, Aaron (Krissy) Schmitz and Jeff (Jen) Schmitz; 4 grandchildren: Brianna, Logan, William, and Kate; 9 siblings: Diane (Gary) Jacobson, Bonnie Manogue, Mary Nicolai, Karen Sumner, Deb (Pete) Zauner, Monica (Gregg) Chapiewsky, Mike Schmitz, Lottie (Kevin) Nuttleman, and Laurie Swan; sister in law, Sandy Schmitz; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; twin sister, Arlene Schmitz; and brother, Kenneth Schmitz.
A celebration of life will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER AT SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
