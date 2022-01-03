Arnold E. "Arnie" DeGarmo

July 26, 1937 - December 29, 2021
Janesville, WI - Arnold "Arnie" E. DeGarmo, age 84, of Janesville, WI died peacefully Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Rock Haven Nursing facility after a long, difficult battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was born in Janesville, the son of Harold DeGarmo and Echo (Betty) DeGarmo on July 26, 1937.
He graduated from Janesville High School in 1955. Arnie participated in Wrestling and Cross Country in his high school years. He excelled in wrestling and was Co-Captain of the 1955 Janesville High School team that finished in 2nd place in the Wisconsin State High School Wrestling Meet.
Arnie enlisted in the US Navy Reserve while still in high school in 1954 and completed his training in June of 1955. He was honorably discharged in September of 1962.
Arnie married Therese "Bunny" Sorenson in March 1957. Together they raised four sons and one daughter. He worked for General Motors for 30 years, starting in assembly and retired in Management in 1988. He then moved on to Real Estate Sales and quickly started a successful career for over 10 years. He went back to GM in 1998 and was an independent Quality Control Engineer for numerous part suppliers to GM. He finally retired in 2005.
Arnie was always a very talented athlete. He started running and began competing in events in 1980, and in short time, turned his hobby into his passion. He was a great self-motivated competitor. Anything he put his mind into became his obsession, always "all in" and always believed in preparation and hard work. By 1982 he was winning both 5000k and 10,000k events and qualified for the US Masters Games in Kansas City, MO in the age bracket of 35 and older. He won the Gold Medal in both the 5K and 10K events, qualifying him for The International Pan-American Masters Games in September 1982 in Caracas, Venezuela proudly as part of the U.S. Masters Track Team. He won the Gold Medal once again in both the 5K and 10K events, beating men 10 years younger than him.
His love of competition, the outdoors, and his dedication led him eventually to Mountain Biking. He quickly excelled and went "all in" again. He began competing in the Wisconsin Off Road Series "WORS". In 2002, at the age of 65, he won the title in his age group at the WORS downhill event which led him to Mount Snow, VT for the National Championship games. He again won the Gold medal and was named to the "Masters Mountain Bike World Championship Team by USA Cycling".
Arnie loved nature and spent as much time as he could outdoors. He loved his morning ritual of feeding "his" birds. His love of nature was often captured, yet by another passion, photography. He was also a volunteer tour guide at Rotary Gardens.
He loved his children and grandchildren unconditionally, rarely missing their sporting events and other special occasions, camera always in hand. Arnie loved the Green Bay Packers which he shared with and passed on to his sons.
His constant positive demeanor was evident by the way he greeted everyone he encountered, with a genuine smile and handshake. He always made others feel important and at ease.
Arnie is survived by his loving partner of 30 years, Peggy Nimmo, his children: Tim (JoAnn) DeGarmo of Beloit, Jeff DeGarmo of Janesville, Rick (Patti Meierotto) DeGarmo of Fond du lac, Dave (Jen Sullivan) DeGarmo of Janesville and his only special daughter Cindy (Jim Babcock) Krebsbach of Janesville; 11 grandchildren; Jaime (Dan) Wilnau, Nicole (Ryan) Russell, Jamie (Amy Muenchow) DeGarmo, Amy (Lance) Eckels, Lukas (Jessica) DeGarmo, Aaron Mathews, Kasey (Kyle Thole) Drew-DeGarmo, Maggie DeGarmo, Jack DeGarmo, Taylor Demauchet, and Nick Krebsbach; 14 great children; his brother Alan (Candace) of The Villages, FL; Peggy's children; Stephanie (Eric) Monson and Stacey (John) Haight and their children, Gabby, and JT, and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; Harold and Betty; daughter-in-law, Kathy Jentz; 3 grandchildren: Ben, Mary and Dalton; and his sister Jan Brucks.
Arnie's family would like to thank and acknowledge Peggy for her continued love and care as he battled Alzheimer's. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Rock Haven Nursing Facility, especially all the nurses who genuinely cared for him. And Agrace Hospice for their care throughout his final months.
Funeral services will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. Visitation will take place from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to either Agrace Hospice or Rock Haven Nursing Home. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com