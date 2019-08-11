December 30, 1941 - August 7, 2019

Janesville -- Arnold "Arnie" Edward Quaerna passed away peacefully on Wednesday August 7 in Canal Winchester, Ohio after a long battle with Congestive Heart Failure. He was 77 years old. Arnie was born in Janesville, Wisconsin on December 30, 1941 to parents Frances "Toddy" (Hess) and Edward Quaerna. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1960 where he was president of the National Association of Student Councils from 1959 to 1960. He followed in his father's footsteps by also winning the American Legion Athletic Medal at Janesville High School in 1960. He attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1964. He played football, basketball and baseball for the Badgers. He was a member of the 1963 Rose Bowl Team. He was proud to be a member of the UW Basketball Team that played in the prestigious Holiday Festival tournament at Madison Square Garden in 1962, defeating previously unbeaten Dayton and eventually losing to the Cincinnati team that went on to win the NCAA Championship. Another highlight of that season was when they defeated the top ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. He was inducted into the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame in 1996 joining his father who was inducted in 1991.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Cleo Hart Quaerna; his parents; his brothers, Donald and Oscar (Bo); and his sisters, Jean Morrison and Kathleen Flynn.

He is survived by his brothers and their spouses: Edward and Connie Quaerna, Daniel and Ann Quaerna, and James Quaerna; his sister Carole Hatfield; his brother-in-law James Flynn; his sons and their spouses: Stephen and Stephanie Quaerna, Christopher and Kelley Quaerna, and Todd Quaerna; his step-daughter, Erica Manning; his step-son, Peren Bjork; his 6 grandchildren: Beau, Corinne, Benjamin, Cassidy, Clementine, and Penelope Quaerna; and his 3 stepgrandchildren: Niklas Bjork, and Olivia and Sophia Taylor. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, friends and co-workers from his prior residences in Wisconsin, Maryland, and Ohio.

Interment and a celebration of Arnie's life will be held at a later date in Janesville, WI

Arnie's family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Erica and Greg Manning, as well as the doctors and nurses in the Mt. Carmel Hospital System in OH for providing care and comfort to Arnie during his extended illness. They would also like to thank the owners and employers at ABC Supply Company's Columbus, OH location for their support during Arnie's illness. Arnie worked for ABC Supply, founded by former classmate Ken Hendricks and his wife Diane, for the past 13 years.