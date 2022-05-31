Janesville, WI - Armella R. Webber, age 82 passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022 at her home. She was born on September 2, 1939 in Belleville to her parents Lloyd and Alma (Duerst) Butts. Armella graduated from New Glarus High School in 1957. On December 30, 1961 she was united in marriage to Robert Webber at Tacoma, WA while Bob was in the United States Air Force. Armella had worked for Energetics in Janesville for many years until retiring. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, and traveling. Most of all she cherished the times spent with her family, especially playing cards. Armella is survived by her children Bob (Nancy) Webber, Bruce (Jamie) Webber, Brian (Dawna) Webber, and Tammy (Tadd) Webber, grandchildren Alexandra, Drew, Andrews, Lyndsey, Ashton, Delainie, Sheridan, Gavin, and Garrett, and great-grandchildren Wesley, Hadley, and Liam. She is further survived by her sister Louann Bodenmann, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Robert in 2011. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI. Graveside services will follow at the Swiss Church Cemetery in New Glarus. Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com
