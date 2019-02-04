Arlyn "Butch" Affeldt

March 25, 1941 - February 1, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Arlyn D. "Butch" Affeldt, 77, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019 at Premier Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing after a long illness. He was born March 25, 1941 in Beloit, WI, the son of Robert G. and Aurelia (Streich) Affeldt. Arlyn was a 1959 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School, and attended Bradley University, Peoria, IL. He married Jean Rosenow on January 22, 1966 in St. Jude Catholic Church, Beloit, WI. Arlyn was formerly employed by Hemmerling Automotive in Beloit, and Weber Battery and Electric in Janesville, WI. He was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Arlyn enjoyed outdoor activities, frequent trips to Door County with friends, and spending time with family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Arlyn also enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Jean of Beloit, WI; children, Ann (Richard) Bormett of Cherry Valley, IL, and John Affeldt of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Edward Bormett of Cherry Valley, IL and Emily Affeldt of Beloit, WI; sister, Arlene Ruegger of Beloit, WI; sisters-in-law, Charleta Affeldt of Beloit, WI and Susan Rosenow of Durango, CO; brother-in-law, Bill O'Dowd of Durango, CO; many nieces; nephews; and very close friends, Donna and Pat Bliss. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Rollyn; and brother-in-law, Richard Ruegger.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 2222 Shopiere Road, Beloit, WI, with Fr. Michael Resop officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Thabor Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Memorials may be given in his name to Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School or Beloit Regional Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com