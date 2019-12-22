Arloa J. MacKinnon

July 25, 1928 - December 20, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Arloa J. (Homan) MacKinnon, age 91, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019. Born July 25, 1928 in Janesville to Emil Homan and Mildred Corona, she lived all over the world, and these places were better as a result. Places including Janesville, WI; Las Vegas, NV; Memphis, TN; Denver, CO; Kenosha, WI; Riverside, CA; Louisville, KY; and the island of Trinidad. She was employed in various hospitality industries. These include owner of the Redwood Motel in Janesville, Manager of Indian Hills Country Club in Riverside, CA and various restaurant employment. She was a joyful and kind spirit to all she served, and her hard work and determination were an inspiration to many, especially her grandchildren. Arloa will be especially remembered for her sense of humor, kind disposition, love of animals, enjoyment of BINGO and casino trips, going to the movies and spending time with family. Arloa's fierce spirit and unbounded love for her family, was unmatched and they will now carry her legacy forward.

She is survived by her son, Val (Cathy) Crofts of Janesville; her daughter, Cindy Dobson of Janesville; her grandchildren: Jonathon, Ellen, Joseph and Grace Crofts, all of Janesville; and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Garald Homan, Sr. and Glenn Unrine.

A private service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family. Online Guest Book may be found at www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Special thanks to Green Knolls Rehabilitation Facility staff and residents and to Heartland Hospice staff.

"I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulations. But take heart; I have overcome the world." John 16:33