Whitewater, WI - Arlene Ruth Rowley, 89, Whitewater passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Hearthstone Memory Care in Whitewater, WI.
Arlene was born on January 27, 1932 in Heart Prairie, WI to Fredrick and Martha (Arndt) Papcke. She graduated from Whitewater City High. Arlene married Robert "Bud" Rowley on October 6, 1951. He preceded her in death in October, 1980. She enjoyed snowmobiling, gardening, and reading.
She is survived by her children: Robert "Bud" (Diane Wendorf) Rowley, Whitewater, Steven (Laura) Rowley, Stoughton, Greg Rowley, Cottage Grove; granddaughter, Nicole Rowley; Siblings: David (Barb) Papcke, Norm (Anita) Papcke, Jack (Jan) Papcke, Darvin (Betty) Papcke, Marge Roloff, Doris DeVries, Diane (Floyd) Finney; Sister-in Law Ruth Rustowski. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters: Marion Harris and Carol Agen; brother Allen Papcke.
A private graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Whitewater, WI. The family would like to thank the staff at Hearthstone Memory Care for the care they showed to Arlene for several years.
Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater is assisting the family.
