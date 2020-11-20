October 17, 1927 - November 17, 2020
Janesville, WI - Arlene Pick Johnson, age 93, of Janesville, WI passed away at Cedar Crest Assisted Living on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born on October 17, 1927 in Monroe, WI, the daughter of Henry and Lena (Hofer) Pick. She went to the Haddinger country school for five years and then attended school for three years in the demonstration room at the Green County Normal School. She graduated from Monroe High School on May 25, 1944. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in 1948.
Arlene married Richard Johnson on August 7, 1949 at Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe. They were both teachers. Arlen taught in Hartford, Glenwood City, Hilbert and Waukesha. After she left teaching in Waukesha, Arlene taught adults for the Waukesha Technical School in the continuing education department.
Following retirement, Arlene and Richard spent time between Waukesha and their cottage near Eagle River WI and later in Sarasota, FL. Their last residence was Cedar Crest Village in Janesville. Arlene enjoyed sewing, counted cross stitch, quilting, family genealogy, puzzles, reading and loving her family.
Arlene is survived by two daughters: Susan (Carl) Hipp of Racine, WI, Barbara (Don Baker) Johnson of Atchison, KS; two grandchildren, Alex Hipp of Milwaukee, WI and Erica Hipp of Brooklyn, NY. She is also survived by her brother, William (Shirley) Pick of Cedarville, IL, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Dick Johnson, her parents, her brothers, Henry R (Mary Lou) Pick and Virgil Pick.
Due to the present health situation, a memorial service will be delayed until a later date. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville (www.henkeclarson.com).