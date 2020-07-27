December 11, 1946 - July 24, 2020
Prairie du Chien/Janesville, WI -- Arlene M. Long, age 73, of Prairie du Chien and formerly of Janesville, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home following a brief illness. She was born December 11, 1946 in Prairie du Chien, the daughter of Frank and Irene (Whysall) Mezera. She married Lawrence Long on July 10, 1965 at St. John's Church in Prairie du Chien. They resided in Janesville for many years, where Arlene held various jobs, but primarily raised their family.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Larry; her children: Laurie (Mathew) Hedgecock, Steve (Lisa) Long and Kristine (Brian) Williams; her siblings: Robert (Chang Sun) Mezera, John (Kate) Mezera, Janice (Michael) O'Malley and Michael (Kayla) Mezera; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John's Church of the Holy Family Parish, Msgr. Charles Stoetzel officiating, with interment later in the Evergreen Cemetery both in Prairie du Chien, WI. Friends may call at the church on Thursday one hour prior to the Memorial Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crossing Rivers Hospice. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com