January 13, 1947 - December 17, 2020
Las Vegas, NV - Arlene M. Cecka, age 73 of Las Vegas, NV passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 in Las Vegas from complications due to Covid-19. She was born January 13, 1947 in Prairie du Chien, WI, the daughter of Louis and Elsie (Welsh) Cecka. Arlene lived in Janesville, WI for many years and worked for the Janesville School District. She then moved to Las Vegas, NV, where she lived for the last 20 years. There, she was a Human Resources Specialist for a company in the casino industry until retirement. She enjoyed being active; always on the go, which was one of the reasons she moved to Las Vegas. She enjoyed all that Vegas had to offer, from the variety of shows to all the sightseeing in the area. She also enjoyed getting together with friends and neighbors to celebrate birthdays and holidays and to play cards. She loved hosting friends and family when they came out to Vegas. She always made herself available to show them the town. She is survived by her 2 children Doug Mezera of Janesville, WI and Vicky (Chris) Bladl of Milton, WI; and 2 grandchildren McKenna and Garrett Bladl. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Graveside Service will be held in the Calvary Cemetery at a later date, Msgr. Charles Stoetzel officiating.