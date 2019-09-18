- September 13, 2019

Milton, WI -- Arlene M. Blaga, age 88, was welcomed into heaven September 13, 2019, under a harvest moon. Born in Beloit, WI, Arlene was the daughter of the late Harrison and Esther (Hoff) Wakeford. In 1950, Arlene married Joseph E. Blaga and although they separated in 1969, Joe remained the love of her life until his death. She was a strong, fearless, independent woman, working full-time while raising four daughters on her own. She passed along her love of animals and was grandma to dogs, cats, horses and birds to name a few. She enjoyed travel, whether it be a long drive in the country with her girls, visiting Washington State to see her sister and nieces or traveling to Illinois to visit her nephews. She was frequently working on a puzzle, while satisfying her sweet tooth with her infamous homemade apple pie, fudge and pumpkin bars. Arlene was always up for a celebration, whether it be family holidays and birthdays or a night out listening and dancing to music. She played a mean game of rummy, often beating her opponents with no apologies. Later in life, visits to the casino, shopping and a lobster dinner became an annual tradition on her birthday with her daughters.

Arlene is survived and loved by her daughters: Terry Blaga, Chris (Brian) Zantow, Sally (Brian) Kreul, Jan (Ryan) Hunt; grandchildren: Jeremy (Jessica) Zantow and Ryan (Kristin) Zantow, Allyson and Holly Hunt; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Lelu Zantow; and many nieces and nephews. Arlene was predeceased by her first daughter, Joleen; brother, Robert (Barbara) Wakeford; sister, Lucille (Marshall) Bottoms; and sister-in-law, Leona (Robert) Considine.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Albrecht Funeral home in Milton, WI, on Friday, September 20, starting at 10 a.m., with a service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Beloit East Lawn Cemetery surrounded by family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made toward a charity that will be chosen at a later date.

