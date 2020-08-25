July 4, 1922 - August 23, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Beloved mother and grandmother Arlene Louise Stephens (Wipperman) was called to her heavenly home on August 23rd at the age of 98 surrounded by her family at home. Arlene was born on July 4th, 1922. As a lifelong resident of Janesville Wisconsin, she graduated from Janesville High School in 1940 and worked for many years as a timekeeper at Parker Pen Company and later as a housekeeper at Mercy Hospital. She married her husband, William Wipperman, in 1955 and he preceded her in death in 1972. Arlene then met Jack Stephens, an old friend from Parker Pen, and they married in 1978 and he then preceded her in death in 1979. A devout member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, she regularly attended services when she was able and well. In her life, Arlene enjoyed traveling the United States with her family and friends, taking shopping trips, doing lawn and housework, and spending holidays and birthday celebrations with her son and granddaughter. She loved Daniel O'Donnell and NASCAR. Arlene proudly lived independently and kept her own house until the year of her death.
She was preceded in death by loving parents Louise and Adolph Sorensen; and six siblings; and her husbands. She is survived by her only son, Bill Wipperman; only grandchild, Mallory Wipperman; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service for Arlene will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. She will be laid to rest next to William in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to Agrace Hospice. She was one of a kind and will be dearly missed.
Arlene's family would like to say thank you to Agrace Hospice and Home Instead Senior Care for their caring and compassionate care