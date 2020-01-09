September 18, 1935 - January 6, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Arlene Lamb, age 84, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, with family at her side in Janesville. She was born on September 18, 1935 in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Charles J. and Martha L. (Keefe) Bier. On June 23, 1956, she married Howard S. Lamb at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Janesville, and he preceded her in death on June 15, 2017. Arlene was an energetic woman with a spunky and great sense of humor. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. She was also so very proud of her five girls, her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. After Arlene and Howard retired, they moved to a home they purchased on Lake Alexander outside of Merrill, WI, where they lived for 23 years before moving back to Janesville to be closer to their daughters and their families.

Arlene is survived by her five daughters: Jackie (Bill) Carlson, Judy (Jerry) McCann, both of Janesville, Jean (Steve) Silha of Edgerton, Joan (Dan) Oldenburg of Shopiere, and Jane (Tom) Fuller of Janesville; nine beloved grandchildren: Andy Carlson, Amy (Bryon) Greenwood, Lindsay McCann, Brent (Karissa) Silha, Nicole (Jason Porter) Silha, Danielle (Adam Dilley) Oldenburg, Nick (Meghan) Oldenburg, Morgan Fuller, and Kyle Fuller; four dear great-grandchildren: Gracelynn, Nicholas, Brooklyn, and Graham, with two more great grandchildren due this year. She is further survived by her brother-in-law, David (Paula) Lamb; sister-in-law, Janet (Dave) Hart. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard; infant daughter, Joyce Lynn; and twin grandsons, Ryan and Scott Oldenburg.

A Celebration of Arlene's Life will be privately held for the family. Memorials in Arlene's name may be made to Agrace Hospice or the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Agrace HospiceCare for the loving care given to Mom.