Elkhorn, WI - Arlene L. Sommer, 96, of Elkhorn, WI, died on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Shorehaven Health and Rehabilitation in Oconomowoc, WI. Arlene was born on December 7, 1924 in Elkhorn, WI; daughter of the late Dwight and Frieda (Bleck) Getchell. Arlene was a lifetime member of the Elkhorn area. She enjoyed past times such as sewing, baking, gardening, and bird watching. She was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Elkhorn, Elkhorn VFW Auxiliary and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was truly a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and brought smiles to all who knew her. On June 15, 1944, Arlene married Elroy A. Sommer. After 63 years of marriage, Elroy preceded her in death on March 26, 2008.
Arlene is survived by her three children; William (Bill) and Kathy Sommer; Susie and Vern Gray; Sally and William (Bill) Keefe. Grandchildren; Christine and Chris Bailey; Jacalyn Sommer and Scott Kelley; Sarah Sommer and Steve Villabona; Rebecca Sommer; Rachel and Jason Hicks; Scott Nalevac and Eunsoo Kim; Madeline (Maddy) Keefe; and Michael Keefe. Great-grandchildren; Emily Hicks and Lexi Hicks, Liv Villabona and Henry Villabona; Sommer Bailey and Grant Bailey. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elroy; her parents; her brother, Delorme Getchell; and sister, Lillian Parmenter.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, 730 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be 9:30AM until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. Private Interment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva, WI. Online guest book available at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.