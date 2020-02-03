August 5, 1930 - January 28, 2020

Delavan, WI -- Arlene "Jo" Krueger, passed away on January 28, 2020, at the age of 89. She was one of the set of twins born to Wilbur and Erna (Landmeier) Shebeck on August 5, 1930. She was married to Wallace Krueger on November 10, 1950 in Bensenville, IL. They were married in St. John's Church of Bensenville. Jo and Wallace worked on the family farm for many years. She also worked at a number of stores in the Delavan-Elkhorn area.

Jo is survived by her husband, Wallace; and her five children - daughter, Ellen, and sons: Bert, Fred, Larry and William. She was blessed with ten grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Betzer Funeral Home, with two family members officiating. Burial will be in the family lot in Spring Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the Betzer Funeral Home from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8. Memorials may be made to Versiti Blood Research Institute Foundation or the Krueger Family