September 19, 1935 - February 28, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Arlene J. Masear, 83, of Beloit, WI, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI. She was born September 19, 1935 in rural Boone County, IL, the daughter of Claude and Mabel (Arnold) Masear, and the youngest of six children. She was always proud of her experiences attending a one room country school from First through Fifth grades. Arlene always credited her teacher, Mrs. Lee, for instilling in her a lifelong love of learning. In 1946, the family moved from the farm to Beloit, WI. Arlene attended Waterman and Roosevelt Junior High Schools, and was a 1953 graduate from Beloit Memorial High School. She received a BS Degree in social work from the University of Wisconsin Madison and a MS Degree in Employment Counseling from the University of Whitewater. Arlene was a social worker for Rock County Social Services for many years, and later worked for the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development as a counselor. After retirement, she took what she described as a fun job as an assistant activities director. Arlene loved animals, and some of her closest companions were her collies. She enjoyed reading history and politics, watching movies, Broadway and classical music. Arlene had the opportunity to travel extensively abroad and in the USA. Arlene was a Phi Beta Kappa scholar. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Beloit and in previous years taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible Study.

Arlene is survived by her brother, Clyde Masear of New York; many nieces; nephews; great nieces; and great nephews; and special friend since the 6th grade, Shirley Swanson of Beloit, WI. She was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Eleanor and Lois Greene; brothers, Lyle and Carl Masear.

Funeral service for Arlene will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in First Baptist Church, 617 Public Ave, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Walt Hoshaw officiating. Entombment will be in Floral Lawn Cemetery. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Memorials may be given to the Rock County Humane Society or First Baptist Church of Beloit Foundation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

The family would like to thank the Beloit Regional Hospice, and Mercy Health at Home Hospice for the loving care that they provided both Arlene and her family.