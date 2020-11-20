Arlene J. Bladorn

June 10, 1944 - November 15, 2020
Janesville, WI - Arlene Joyce Bladorn, age 76, of Janesville, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at home. She was born in Mount Ida Township on June 10, 1944; the daughter of Lewis and Hilda (Kephart) Wilson. Arlene graduated from Boscobel High School in 1963. She married Raymond Bladorn on December 4, 1976; and they were blessed with 28 years of marriage before his passing on October 29, 2005. She was employed as a machinist for both Oakes Manufacturing in Elkhorn, WI and Pierson Products in Janesville.
Arlene is survived by her brother, Harold Wilson of Beloit; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray; her parents; sister, Patsy Hill; brothers, Gordon and Marvin Wilson; and her nephew, Richard Hill.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with a graveside service to follow immediately to OAK HILL CEMETERY. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences , guestbook, and a live-stream link of the service, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com