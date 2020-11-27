November 10, 1934 - November 24, 2020
Janesville, WI - Arlene H. Messerschmidt, 86, passed away the morning of November 24, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home. She was born in Janesville, on November 10, 1934 to Raymond and Evelyn (Woolcott) Smith.
She attended Washington Elementary School and graduated from Janesville High School in June 1953. Arlene moved to Beloit to raise their family. From there Arlene moved to California with her children but moved back to Janesville in 1981. Once back in the area Arlene took care of the elderly in Elkhorn and worked in the Fashion Flair Beauty Shop.
Hobbies for Arlene were numerous but she was an avid bowler, sang with the Sweet Adelines, painted portraits, sewing, doll crafts and fishing since three years old. She was a member of the 500 Club and played the electric organ. A highlight for Arlene was she designed a patch and pin for WI- the Becky Badger.
Arlene is survived by her sons: John Joseph Harrison and John William Lanning; daughters: Colleen (Robert) Zwickl, and Barbara (Herman) Capello; numerous grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; brother James Smith; and sister Bette Jean Smith; son-in-law: Jeff Jahn. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Carol Jahn.
Funeral Service for Arlene will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville, with Chaplain Ray Bezanson officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM on Tuesday at the funeral home. Arlene will be buried in Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.
A live stream of Arlene's service be available to watch on the Whitcomb-Lynch YouTube page. A link is available in the photo/video tab of Arlene's obituary page.