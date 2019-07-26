Arlene Gotts

October 21, 1942 - July 13, 2019

Surprise, AZ -- Arlene (Townsend, Colson, Anderson) Gotts passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children, in her home in Surprise, AZ, after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Survivors include: Darick (Kim) Colson of Apache Junction, AZ, Teresa (Milt) Fye of Edgerton, WI, Randy (Suree) Colson of Surprise, AZ; ten grandchildren; and 17 1/2 great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Collins of Madison, WI; father of her children, Royce Colson of Edgerton, WI; and current husband, Wes Gotts of Surprise, AZ. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ada May Townsend; infant brother, Jeff; and second husband, Robert Anderson.

Upon Mom's wishes no formal service will be held.