April 29, 1929 - August 26, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Arlene G. Brost, of Janesville, pegged her last cribbage point Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Arlene was wife and constant companion of Raymond Brost for 72 years of marriage, a relationship that put art into partnership. She appreciated and cherished her 91 years of life, not only for the love of her family, but also the enjoyment in sharing life with them through her interests in gardening, crocheting, card games, baking, camping, fishing, and the frequent family get-togethers, large and small. To one, she was a devoted wife; to others, a loving mother, grandmother, or great grandmother; and to all of them and to so many more, she was a friend.
Her memory will forever be etched in the hearts of her ten children; sixteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and her loving sons and daughters-in-law; and many friends; nieces; and nephews.
Arlene is survived by her devoted husband, Ray Brost; her children: Mary Lou (John) Donnelly, Carol (Ray) Briggs, Gloria Hidden, Nancy Ford, Mike (Michelle) Brost, Judy Hanson, David (Therese) Brost, Lisa (Todd) Moran, and Suzi (Wayne) Hansen; and her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Steven; her parents and stepfather; her mother and father-in-law; her sisters, Clara and Eleanor; and brother, Leland Guk, and son-in-law, Greg "Red" Hidden.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. William Parish, Janesville with Fr. Jim Leeser officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will continue on Monday from 10 a.m. to Mass time at Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the American Heart Association. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.