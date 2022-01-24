Arlene E. (Doering) Schmidt

JANESVILLE, WI - Arlene Elda (Doering) Schmidt, age 90 of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Arlene was born on June 10, 1931, in Richfield, Wis., the daughter of Herbert and Edna (Dye) Doering.
On September 1, 1950, Arlene was united in marriage to Otto W. Schmidt. Arlene retired from the dry-cleaning business prior to moving to Janesville. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening, fishing, and camping as well as spending time with her dear friend and neighbor, Lynn Porter.
Arlene is lovingly survived by her children, Barbara Schmidt of Janesville, Donald (Lynn) Schmidt of East Troy, Eddie (Mary) Schmidt of East Troy, and Roger (Hazel) Schmidt of Elkhorn; grandchildren, Brian Schmidt, Jennifer (Kenny) Grothman, Tyler (Jenny) Olson, Jamie Schmidt, Brad Schmidt, and Daniel (Kristin) Schmidt; great-grandchildren, Lyla and Maisy Grothman, Cadance and Ethan Olson, Austin (Yennifer) Schmidt, Cole Schmidt, Brooklyn Schmidt, Logan Schmidt and Owen Schmidt; great-great-grandchild, Scarlett; sisters, Stella Boehm and Kathy Cain. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Otto; infant daughter, Dorothy; brothers, Arnold and Herbert Doering; and sister, Dellia Doering Riley.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 North Wright Road with services to follow at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Mound Cemetery, Pittsville, Wis.
The Schmidt family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Arlene Schmidt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.