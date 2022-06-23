Woodstock, IL - Arlene B. Ferguson, age 90, of Woodstock, IL died on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Northwestern Hospital, McHenry, IL surrounded by her family. Arlene was born May 12, 1932 and reared on the Broughton family farm in Magnolia Township, Rock County, Wisconsin. She was the fifth and youngest child of Cal and Georgia (Smith) Broughton. She graduated from Albany High School, Albany, WI, as valedictorian in 1949. She attended Wisconsin State College at Platteville, WI. She received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Northern Illinois University at DeKalb, IL. She did postgraduate work at National College of Education in Evanston, IL.
Arlene married Samuel Ferguson August 21, 1949, at her parents' home. They were divorced in 1954. She lived for short periods of time in Iowa and Minnesota, but spent most of her life in Wisconsin and Illinois. She did office work for several years. Her fulltime teaching career started at a one room school near Platteville, WI and ended teaching special education in high school at Lake Zurich, IL. She finished by substitute teaching in Janesville, WI for five years. Activities she enjoyed included cooking, sewing, refinishing furniture, making quilts and baskets, water aerobics and watching her beloved Chicago Cubs. Arlene was a lifelong learner and teacher, who was always ready to try something new and to share her talents with others.
She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca (Robert) Reed of Woodstock, IL, her grandsons, Thomas (Jannee) Reed of Sycamore, IL and Brian (Elizabeth) Reed of Burlington, WI, her great grandchildren, Eve Campbell, Sean Reed, Sophie Reed, Natalie Reed and Melanie Reed. She is also survived by her sister, Kathleen (William) U'Ren of Janesville, WI and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Lloyd and Arthur Broughton, and a sister, Carol Reasa, and her parents.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 15 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a service at 2:30 p.m. at Schneider Leucht Merwin Cooney Funeral Home in Woodstock Illinois. The Interment date and time will be announced at a later date and will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Albany, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to your local public library in Arlene's name.
For more information, call Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit www.slmcfh.com
