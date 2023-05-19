Arlene Anderson

Edgerton, WI - Arlene M. Anderson passed away on May 16, 2023 at Edgerton Care Center where she had made her home for the past three years. Kind, humble and incredibly sweet, Arlene was just six days shy of her 98th birthday. Born on May 22, 1925, Arlene was the eldest child of Harry and Tilla (Feggestad) Norby. She grew up in Janesville and spent many summer days in the hamlet of Cooksville under the wing of her paternal grandmother, Thea Norby. Arlene graduated from Janesville High School where she excelled playing violin in the school orchestra. Arlene and Berns Anderson were married at Central Lutheran Church in Edgerton on July 16, 1946. They raised their three children, Cynthia, Peter, and David in the family home on Randolph Street in Edgerton where Berns was born. Prior to, and early on in her marriage, Arlene worked for the Parker Pen Company and General Motors. Later she worked for many years at Edgerton Drugs and as manager of Gifts ETC located in the Janesville Mall.
Arlene is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Swanson, son, David Anderson, granddaughter Chelsy Fladhammer (Shawn), grandsons, Bill Simpson and Jesse Anderson, great granddaughters, Jade and Marly Fladhammer, daughter- in-law, Kelly Anderson, sister June Yeske, many dear nieces and nephews and numerous cousins and friends She was predeceased by her husband, Berns, her son, Peter Anderson, sister Harriet Fredendall, brother, Harlan Norby, son-in-law, Roy Swanson, and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at Central Lutheran Church in Edgerton at noon on Tuesday, May 22. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until the time of the service and also on Monday, her 98th birthday, from 5 -7 at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
The family would like to thank her close friends and staff at Edgerton Care Center for making Arlene feel so loved and at home during her years there.
Memorials, if desired, may be extended to Central Lutheran Church or Edgerton Hospital and Health Services.
The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family with arrangements.
