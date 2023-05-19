Arlene Anderson

May 22, 1925 - May 16, 2023

Edgerton, WI - Arlene M. Anderson passed away on May 16, 2023 at Edgerton Care Center where she had made her home for the past three years. Kind, humble and incredibly sweet, Arlene was just six days shy of her 98th birthday. Born on May 22, 1925, Arlene was the eldest child of Harry and Tilla (Feggestad) Norby. She grew up in Janesville and spent many summer days in the hamlet of Cooksville under the wing of her paternal grandmother, Thea Norby. Arlene graduated from Janesville High School where she excelled playing violin in the school orchestra. Arlene and Berns Anderson were married at Central Lutheran Church in Edgerton on July 16, 1946. They raised their three children, Cynthia, Peter, and David in the family home on Randolph Street in Edgerton where Berns was born. Prior to, and early on in her marriage, Arlene worked for the Parker Pen Company and General Motors. Later she worked for many years at Edgerton Drugs and as manager of Gifts ETC located in the Janesville Mall.

To plant a tree in memory of Arlene Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.