June 23, 1925 - April 30, 2020
Brodhead, WI -- Arlene A. Lorch, age 94, formerly of Brodhead, passed away on April 30, 2020, at The Heights at the Evansville Manor. Arlene was born on June 23, 1925, on the family farm in Colfax, WI, the daughter of Fred and Angelica (Abraham) Dreger. She married Willis Martin Lorch on July 26, 1947, in Eau Claire, WI. Arlene was a Registered Nurse. She received her nursing degree from Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. She then enrolled into the first class of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during WWII. In addition to raising her family while in Brodhead, she also worked at St. Clare Hospital in Monroe, WI, and Reis Pharmacy, Just for Him and La Raes, all in Brodhead. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brodhead and sang in the choir.
Arlene is survived by two siblings, Charles (Faylene) Dreger and Betty Lou Carlson; three children: Kathy (Jim) Hillyer of Waukesha, Debbie (Ron) Fischer of Oregon and Greg (Barb) Lorch of South Bend, IN; two grandchildren, Kari (Jason) Jadin of Rochester, MN, and Emily (Michael) Wegner of Verona; two great-grandchildren, Sophia and Austin Wegner; and several nieces and nephews; as well as grandnieces and grandnephews. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother and his wife, Gerald and Christie Dreger; a brother-in-law, Larry Carlson; and a granddaughter, Mary Katherine Lorch.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Mercy Hospice Care of Janesville, WI and The American Heart Association. DL Newcomer Funeral Home, in Brodhead, is assisting the family. A memorial service, for the family, will be scheduled at a later date. www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com 608-897-2484
The family would like to thank Mercy Hospice Care for their care and support of Arlene and the family over the last month. Also, the family thanks "her girls" and the staff of The Heights family for their care and support over the last 10 years.