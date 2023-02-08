Arlene A. (Cutts) Schlueter

JANESVILLE, WI - Arlene Ann Schlueter, age 94, of Janesville died at her home on February 6, 2023, after a brief illness. She was born in Monroe, Wisconsin on March 8, 1928. Arlene graduated from Janesville High School in 1946. After a brief stint in accounting at General Motors, she married the love of her life Richard Schlueter on September 30, 1950. They farmed together until her husband opened Schlueter Floral Company which they operated together for many years. Together they had four children. Arlene loved being a wife and a mother.
Arlene was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard. She recently asked God if it would be OK for her husband to walk her to the gates of heaven when she died. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Donna; three children, Gary, Larry, and Candice; and her grandson, Josh. She is survived by her daughter Stephanie; granddaughter-in-law, Erin (Schlueter); daughter-in-law, Patti (Smith); grandson, Jason Schlueter; great-grandchildren, Dalton, Mason, and Apple; and niece, Diane Hurley.
Arlene was a creative person, kind, and faithful in spite of tragedy. Her quilts adorn the beds of many.
Visitation will be held at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 12 Noon to 1:30 p.m. Funeral services will follow at the FUNERAL HOME on Saturday, February 11th at 1:30 p.m., with Reverend Michael Mueller officiating. Burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. An open house in honor of Arlene's memory will be held near her March 8th birthday, on March 12, 2023, around 12:30 p.m. at the Butterfly Club in Beloit. All are welcome.
Memorials to First Lutheran Church Visitation Ministry or to a charity of your choice.
