Arlene A. (Cutts) Schlueter

March 8, 1928 - February 6, 2023

JANESVILLE, WI - Arlene Ann Schlueter, age 94, of Janesville died at her home on February 6, 2023, after a brief illness. She was born in Monroe, Wisconsin on March 8, 1928. Arlene graduated from Janesville High School in 1946. After a brief stint in accounting at General Motors, she married the love of her life Richard Schlueter on September 30, 1950. They farmed together until her husband opened Schlueter Floral Company which they operated together for many years. Together they had four children. Arlene loved being a wife and a mother.

