February 9, 1944 - October 31, 2019

Whitewater, WI -- Arleigh D. Aschebrook, 75, of Whitewater, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Agrace Hospice Care in Janesville with his family by his side. Arleigh was born on February 9, 1944 to Herman and Vivian (Olson) Aschebrook. He was born and raised in Wausau and graduated from high school there. On September 14, 1968 Arleigh married Carol Sulzer. Arleigh was co-owner of Ranch-Aire Supply and WALO sales, as well as the development of The Ole Western Village In Schofield from 1971 to 1983. He was a master electrician for many years working on residential homes, including his own. Arleigh was also an expeditor for Schauder Homes in Janesville. Arleigh was a member of Wisconsin National Guards. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and also liked to snowmobile in his younger years. He was an avid Packer's fan, and loved building homes. He also liked the annual deer hunt every year with his family and friends at the hunting cabin. For fifty years, Arleigh would travel up north with his family for trips to their cottage at Crescent Lake. Carol and Arleigh spent their winters in Lake Henry Estates, FL.

Arleigh is survived by his wife, Carol Aschebrook; daughters, Shelley (Jamie) Branton, of Delavan, Bobbi Jo Aschebrook, of Whitewater; granddaughter, Ashley (Shawn) King, of Delavan; great-grandchildren, Charlotte King and Henry King; sister, Sharon (Wesley) Manser of Rhinelander; sister-in-law, Phyllis Aschebrook of Wausau; brother-in-law, Tom Henry of Wausau; many nieces; nephews; great-nieces and nephews; cousins and family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Vivian Aschebrook; brothers, Orville Aschebrook, Lyle Aschebrook; and sister, Phyllis Henry.

Per Arleigh's wishes, there will be no services. Donation can be made in Arleigh's honor to Agrace Hospice or the American Lung Association.

Nitardy Funeral Home in Whitewater is assisting the family with arrangements, www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to give special thanks to Agrace Hospice for their exceptional care.