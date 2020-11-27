March 26, 1932 - November 22, 2020
Brodhead, WI - Arleen Hintzman, age 88, of Brodhead, WI died Sunday Nov 22nd. She attended Rockford, Illinois schools graduating from East High in 1950 and Swedish American Hospital School of Nursing in 1953.
Arleen married LaVerne Hintzman on April 9th 1954 at Our Saviors Luthern Church in Rockford. They became the parents of three daughters. Judy Hintzman, Lawrence, KS; Sue Hintzman-Johnson (Bob Johnson), Brodhead, WI; and Mary Hintzman (Chuck Williams), Lake Zurich, IL. Arleen is survived by her daughters and LaVerne. She is also survived by one grandson, Mitchell LaVerne Hintzman Johnson, Madison, WI and two step grandchildren, Dean (Ruth) Williams, Hartford, WI and Linda (Dan) Kunz, Waukesha, WI; As well as four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Stella Young, her sister LaDonna Baumann, Arizona, and brothers Eugene Young, Florida and Richard Young, Indiana.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Brodhead, Green County Homemakers for over sixty-six years, and the Decatur Young Ideas Homemakers. As a hobby she pressed flowers from home gardens and made floral stationary. She could be found on a nice summer day picking Queen Anne's Lace along the country roadside for her cards.
Early in her marriage she was employed at Swedish American Hospital, Rockford, IL and the Stuessy Clinic, Brodhead. She returned to nursing after thirty-two years of helping on the family farm and raising her family. Arleen always loved nursing and was very happy to return to it in later years.
She most valued her closeness with her family and her nursing classmates.
There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the Hintzman family at W1597 County Road F, Brodhead, WI 53520. A Memorial fund will be established for New Glarus Home Activities Department. The family wishes to thank the entire staff of the New Glarus Home for their kind and compassionate care of our mother.
