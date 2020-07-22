September 24, 1930 - July 19, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Arleen Beverly Haibucher, age 89, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at home. She was born in Milwaukee on September, 24, 1930, the daughter of Henry and Helen (Mrzoiuski) Nolander. She graduated from Bay View High School in June 1948, and attended the Milwaukee Business Institute, graduating with a business and secretarial degree. While living in Milwaukee she worked for attorneys Puls and Puls, and later for the architectural firm of the late Francis Gurda, who designed and built St. Francis Hospital in Milwaukee. Arleen married Ernst Joseph Haibucher on March 5, 1955, in Milwaukee, and he preceded her in death on February 26, 1978. Their first apartment together was on North Teutonia Avenue above a large drug store. Together they purchased a duplex on North 58th Street in Milwaukee and eventually bought a tri-level home in Menomonee Falls, where all of their girls were raised as youngsters. The family relocated to Janesville in 1968. Arleen worked for JC Penney Company for 24 years, first as an associate and merchandising assistant, and then in the office as the personal secretary to the store manager, she gratefully retired in 1998. Her greatest joy in life was her family and her cats.
Arleen is survived by her daughter, Christine Haibucher; four grandsons: Tylor Haibucher, Michael Cuske, Steven Cuske, and Andrew Cuske; longtime friend and partner, Michael Meke "Grandpa Mike"; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two daughters, Patricia Haibucher and Julie Haibucher.
A private service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Arlington Park Cemetery, Greenfield, WI, with interment in the cemetery to immediately follow. Memorial contributions are preferred to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com