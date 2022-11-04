Janesville, WI - Ariel Lynn-Faith Finster, age 31, of Janesville, beloved mother, sister, daughter, granddaughter passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. She was born on July 3, 1991, the daughter of Patrick and Kjersti (Melbye) Finster. Ariel had many loves but first and foremost was of her son, Cameron. One of her favorite things in life was taking him to the park.
She was a 2009 graduate of Parker High School. Ariel worked in food service at McDonald's as a manager for many years and later, she worked for Aramark and Data Dimensions. She enjoyed going to concerts and amusement parks; was a talented artist and loved getting tattoos. She was a good cook and loved eating her pickles.
Ariel had a heart of gold but was very strong willed. She was the star of her own show, doing things on her own terms, always. Her kind heart always was protective of her family through the love she had for each one of them, especially her son.
Ariel is survived by her son, Cameron; mother, Kjersti (Brian) Becker of Tularosa, NM; father, Patrick (Jihong) Finster of Janesville; 3 siblings: Sean Finster, Valerie Finster and Sonja Finster; stepbrother, Huayang Liu; grandparents: Arnold and Jill Melbye and Bill and Pam Finster; 2 uncles; Aaron (Jennifer) Melbye and Ron Finster; 2 cousins; Christian and Phoenix Melbye; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Patricia Finster.
A Celebration of Ariel's Life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Janesville Country Club. The family is asking that you text them at 608-718-0711 to RSVP so they have a better idea on how many to plan for. The APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
Even in life, she will live on. Ariel was an organ and tissue donor
To plant a tree in memory of Ariel Finster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
