Armstrong, MO - Armstrong resident, Ardyth Albertson, 76, passed away peacefully at her home on February 2, 2022. Ardyth Virgean Albertson was born August 7, 1945 in Whitewater, WI, a daughter to Gilman and Matie (Sanders) Hagen. She attended and graduated from Whitewater High School in 1963. On July 21, 1973, she married the love of her life, Roy Albertson in Beloit, WI. Together, they've enjoyed over 48 years of marriage. For her professional career, Ardyth worked at Parker Pen Company in Janesville, WI, and Besleys Cutting Tool Company in Beloit, WI as manager of employee relations. Ardyth was a devout member of Sharon Bible Church in Armstrong, MO, and had a strong relationship and love for her Lord and Savior.
Survivors include her husband of the home, Roy Albertson; nephew, Sam (Kathleen) Stroup; three nieces: Vickie (Mark) Gassman, Penny (Pete) Brown and Tammy (Bill) Verner. She is also survived by 11 great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters.
A funeral service honoring the life of Mrs. Albertson is 1 PM, Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette, with Rev. Harold Young officiating. Visitation will be held an hour before the service starting at noon. Private burial will be held at Sharon Cemetery in rural Armstrong, MO.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Sharon Bible Church or Hometown Homecare, in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service, 174 Hwy. 5 & 240 N., Fayette, MO 65248.
To plant a tree in memory of Ardyth Albertson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
