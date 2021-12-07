Janesville, WI - Ardoth F. Oij, age 82, of Janesville, WI, mother, grandmother, G.G., and loving friend, passed away after a sudden illness on the afternoon of December 2, 2021, surrounded by close family. She was born on January 9, 1939, in Compton, CA. An entrepreneur at heart, she owned and operated several small businesses including professional laundry and beauty salons. True to her hard working soul, in semi-retirement, up to the time of her passing, Ardoth enjoyed working with her Home Depot family of 23 years and was always ready to support her customers in turning their home projects into success. In her spare time, she enjoyed being in the presence of family and friends, no matter what the adventure may entail. Ardoth possessed a vibrant, young spirit, enjoying life to its fullest. She will be remembered for her work-ethic, compassion, love, and of course, her laugh and smile.
Ardoth is preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Richard Oij. She is survived by her son, William (Penny) Coppers of Milton, WI; daughter, Elizabeth (John) Oij-Theriault of Farmington, NH; step-son, Lance (Renee) Oij of Riverview, FL; step-daughter-in-law, Karen Oij of St. Petersburg, FL; and daughter-in-law, Debbie (Chuck) Oij Hollenkamp of Plant City, FL. In addition, she is survived by several grandchildren: Michelle (Kent) Rhodes of Norfolk, VA, Stephanie (Bryan) Harvie of Windham, ME, Sarah Coppers (Nathan Heider) of Janesville, WI, Jenifer (Mike) Amundson of Janesville, WI, Rebecca Coppers of Milton, WI, Lance (Heather) Oij of St. Petersburg, FL, Erik Oij of St. Petersburg, FL, Clay Hollenkamp of Plant City, FL, Kristen (Garrett) Hollenkamp Babbs of St. Petersburg, FL, Lindsay (Chris) Oij Read of Riverview, FL, and Zachary Oij of St. Petersburg, FL. Continuing in her legacy are several great-grandchildren: Alden Rhodes and Payton Ardoth Rhodes of Norfolk, VA, Brady Harvie, Kyla Harvie, and Nolan Harvie of Windham, ME, Alex Oij, Calle Oij, Sydney Babbs, and Gwendolyn Babbs of St. Petersburg, FL, and Aubrey Reade and Cooper Reade of Riverview, FL.
Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. Amen.