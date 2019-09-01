May 11, 1945 - August 28, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Arden Raymond Erickson, age 74, a longtime resident of Janesville, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born May 11, 1945 in Viroqua, WI, the son of the late Ernest C. and Doris A. (Thurin) Erickson. He graduated from Viroqua High School, Class of 1963. Arden was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and served during the Vietnam War. He was married to the former Linda Sue White. He worked for General Motors Corp for over 30 years, retiring in 1998.

Arden is survived by his wife, Linda; his two daughters, Amy Lou (Shawn) Redington, of Wonewoc, WI, and Rhonda Sue (fiance, Rick Hathorn) Erickson, of Janesville; his brother, Dean (Elizabeth) Erickson, of Viroqua; his nieces and nephews: Dodi (Jim) Maddock, Keith (Dawn) Erickson, Karl Erickson, Brenda Erickson Ray, Chad Erickson, Jason (Jenni) Erickson, Brett (Virginia) Erickson, and Justin Erickson; his faithful companion and buddy, his cat, Libby; and by many friends, including his good friends at Charlie's Place. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: E. Lee Erickson, Arnold Erickson, and Donald Erickson; his sister-in-law, Cindy Erickson; and his nephew, David Erickson.

Graveside services including Military Rites will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at LIBERTY POLE CEMETERY, Franklin Township, Viroqua, WI.

