July 12, 1923 - December 18, 2018
Elkhorn, WI -- Ardelle L. Baur, 95, of Elkhorn, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. She was born July 12, 1923 in Elkhorn, WI, the daughter of the late Edward and Mary (Whitmore) Loveland. Ardelle graduated Elkhorn High School, Class of 1941, and went onto Milwaukee County Nursing School, where she became a registered nurse in 1945. Ardelle married Martin Baur Jr. on July 19, 1945 in Houston, TX, where Martin was stationed closing out his naval career. She was a very active member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ of Elkhorn, along with several charitable organizations. Always a person who cared more about others than herself, Ardelle was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who enjoyed attending all of her family's sporting events. As a nurse, Ardelle worked a majority of her 30-year nursing career at Lakeland Hospital, working as an Operating Room nurse, but also spent time taking care of the elderly in specialized facilities.
Ardelle is survived by her three children: Martin (Elsa) Baur of Franklin, WI, Edward Baur and Ray (Cindy) Baur both of Elkhorn, WI; five grandchildren: Martin, Audrey Baur-Thompson, Michelle (Baur) Miller, Tyler, Nate; and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Martin; brothers: Ray, Treasure, Loren, Merle, Forrest; and sister Marion.
Private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Congregational United Church of Christ, 76 S. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn, WI 53121. Arrangements for Baur Family handled by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
