Archilbald Robert Cunningham

October 4, 1955 - December 16, 2020
Janesville, WI - Arch Cunningham, 65 years old, a native of Janesville Wisconsin died after a long battle with cancer at the Zilber Hospice in Wauwatosa Wisconsin. He was born on October 4, 1955 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville the second child of David and Virginia Cunningham. He graduated from Craig High School in 1974 where he participated in track and cross country. Arch attended the University of Wisconsin graduating with a degree in Philosophy. He continued his education at Tulane University achieving a JD degree. He worked for a publishing company in San Francisco where he met his wife to be Mary. Arch and Mary have a daughter Isabel. Arch was an advocate for parents seeking to regain custody of their children and he spent countless hours working for this cause. Arch had a passion for travel and spent long periods of time traveling in Europe, Africa and throughout the United States. Most of these trips he travelled the countryside by hitch hiking or biking. He was an avid reader and loved the arts. He played guitar and flute. He always had a new movie with subtitles that you "had" to watch. Arch was blessed with life long friends from Janesville who were supportive during his last few months.
Arch is survived by his siblings: Mary (Bob Milton), Sarah, John (Carin) and Liz; his former wife Mary; daughter Isabel; nephews, Alex Delgado (Liz), Colin (John and Carin); and niece, Julia (John and Carin). He was preceded in death by his father, David, and mother, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Zilber Hopsice in Wauwatos Wisconsin.