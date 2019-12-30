June 19, 1922 - December 26, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Archie R. Haase age 97 of Beloit died Thursday December 26, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Janesville. He was born June 19, 1922 to the late Homer and Anna (Wichelt) Haase in Beloit. Archie was involved in World War II in the African and Italian Campaigns. He was a paratrooper and at shot down by Friendly Fire near Gela, Sicily. Archie suffered a fractured leg, when his parachute carried him into a tree. He has assisted by several of his fellow soldiers, before they reached safety in 3 days. Archie was a laborer. He worked at Fairbanks Morse and his job last, he painted machinery. Archie liked fishing and music by Frankie Yankovic. He was a Bible reader! He retired and moved to Janesville. Archie resided at Janesville Garden Court for many years and enjoyed a good friendship with Sandy Gisler. He helped his daughter out when she brought a house. Archie raked, mowed the lawn and painted the house. He was a special friend to his nephew, Kurt Haase. In his later years, he lived at Rock Haven and knew all the CNA's and Nurse's names by heart.

He is survived by his Daughter, Brenda Haase. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna and Omer Haase, six brothers and five sisters.

Archie's Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at TRINITY EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1850 Cranston Road, Beloit with Rev. Randy Senn officiating. Friends will be received on Tuesday in the Church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Rock Have and Rev. Randy Senn and Pastor Lehmann for ministering to Archie