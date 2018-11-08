April Guthrie

July 29, 1971 - November 4, 2018

Beloit, WI -- April Guthrie, age 47, passed away Sunday, November 4, 2018. She was born in Rock County on July 29, 1971, the daughter of Dick and Rachel (Strebe) Winger.

A loving mother, April is survived by her two children, Stephanie (Tevin Jones) Heeren and Harold Heeren; grand-daughter, A'mya; three siblings: Earl Winger, Eugene Winger, and Lida Kuehne; father, Dick Winger; and many other family and friends, such as John Thibodeaux, who helped her son. She was preceded in death by her mother and brother-in-law, Gregory Kuehne.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, November 9, 2018, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

