January 15, 1936 - August 6, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Antonio L. Mataya, age 83, of Delavan passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Mercy Walworth Hospital in Lake Geneva. He was born in the Philippines on January 15, 1936, to Mamerto and Caridad (Licon) Mataya. Antonio was united in marriage to Felipa Labao on January 9, 1960.

Antonio is survived by his wife of 59 years, Felipa; five children: Ana Fe (Brian) Kangas, of Delavan; Myra Mataya, Antonio Jr. (Bernadette) Mataya, Bernard (Maribel) Mataya, and Analyn (Marlon) Mataya, all of the Philippines; 11 grandchildren: Tara and Brianna Kangas, Garbin, Dianna, Ashley, Barbie, Alyssa, Michelle, Ahren, Jheanard, and Daniel Anthony; a brother, Andres Mataya; and a sister, Milagros Molato. Antonio is preceded in death by his children: Edgardo, Edmundo, and Ediliza; his parents; and siblings, Socorro Catahan and Exequiel Mataya.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Monroe Funeral Home and an hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com