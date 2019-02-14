Antonette J. Cone

September 7, 1965 - February 11, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Antonette J. Cone, 53, of Beloit, WI, died Monday, February 11, 2019 in her home. She was born on September 7, 1965 in Edgerton, WI, the daughter of Anton "Bud" Heider and Judith McKinney. Antonette married Daniel Cone on July 15, 1985 in Janesville, WI. Antonette was a homemaker, and a very caring person who gave great gifts. She was a Packer shareholder, enjoyed cooking, music, and going to concerts. Antonette loved game nights with her family.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel Cone; son, Aaron (Nicole Vivirito) Cone; daughter, Adrienne (Jeremy) Wells; grandson, Aiden Cone; brothers, James and Eugene Heider. She was predeceased by her parents; her grandmother, Dorothy Heider; and a special granddaughter, Abigail.

Memorial services will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 3 p.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse