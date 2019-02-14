September 7, 1965 - February 11, 2019

Beloit, WI -- Antonette J. Cone, 53, of Beloit, WI, died Monday, February 11, 2019 in her home. She was born on September 7, 1965 in Edgerton, WI, the daughter of Anton "Bud" Heider and Judith McKinney. Antonette married Daniel Cone on July 15, 1985 in Janesville, WI. Antonette was a homemaker, and a very caring person who gave great gifts. She was a Packer shareholder, enjoyed cooking, music, and going to concerts. Antonette loved game nights with her family.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel Cone; son, Aaron (Nicole Vivirito) Cone; daughter, Adrienne (Jeremy) Wells; grandson, Aiden Cone; brothers, James and Eugene Heider. She was predeceased by her parents; her grandmother, Dorothy Heider; and a special granddaughter, Abigail.

Memorial services will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 3 p.m. until the time of service Saturday in the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com