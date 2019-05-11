January 22, 1945 - May 8, 2019

Tomah/Delavan, WI -- In loving memories, with heart of gold and beautiful smile that would light up the room, Antoinette "Dolly" James, age 74, of Tomah and Delavan passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison. She was born in Chicago on January 22, 1945, to John and Anna (Franczyk) Lepkowski. Dolly was united in marriage to Larry James, Sr., from Chicago, in 1963. He passed away on April 8, 2016. Dolly worked very proudly at Borgs in Delavan for 37 years before retiring. She was very active with Borgs, and also belonged to St. Andrews Catholic Church. She loved her dogs, playing cards ("Deuces never lose's" Dont "F" with clubs), watching grandchildren play sports, and was always proud of her family. So caring and selfless, that she would do anything for anybody with no judgments. Dolly always brings the life to the party. Her house was opened to all. She was everyone's favorite Auntie Dolly.

Dolly is survived by her three daughters: Tammy Elliott, of Black River Falls, Kathy James, of Delavan, and Diana (Michael Cornellier) James, of Machesney Park, IL; a son, Larry James, Jr.; grandchildren: Jessica (Mike Heeter) Cornellier, Krystalynn (Ryan) Desmond, Lawrence (Stephany) Cornellier, Joshua (Amanda Gitens) John Wayne James, Heather (Henry Vian) James, Christopher Ward, Ronyale (Joseph Ulczycki) Ward, Tamara Ward, Samantha James, Tina James, Tabitha James, Larry James III, Jesse James, Jacob Potter, Ashley (Barry) Jakel, Justin (Kayla) Keller, and Brittany (Virgil Pettibone) Keller; great-grandchildren: Riot, Renegade, Brexa, Buck, Elsie, Zoey Marie Mcneil, Dakota Thomas Ward-Glodowski, Peggy "Sue" Anne Godfrey, Silas Jay Johnson-Ward, Brie Ann Ward-Johnson, Coltin Joseph Ward-Ulczycki, Audrianna, Selena, Brooklynn, Olivia, Octavia, Joseph Jr., Tristan, Malakhi, Gracelyn Jakel, Zuri Jakel, Maximus Pettibone, Landon Keller, Lyla Keller, Nevaeh, Lotty, Solace, and Ahlias; a sister, Marion (Bill) Karen; and a brother, John "Jack" Lepkowski. Dolly is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Larry, Sr.; a daughter, Tina; a sister, Carol "Cookie" Hill; and two brothers, Mickey Lepkowski and Joseph Lepkowski.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 714 E. Walworth Ave, in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Monroe Funeral Home,

604 E. Walworth Ave. in Delavan. Burial will take place at St. Andrews Cemetery. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com