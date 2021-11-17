Walworth, WI - Anthony "Tony" W. Nelson age 50 of Walworth, WI. died unexpecdedly at home on November 13, 2021. He was born in Elkhorn, WI. on March 1, 1971. The son of Kenneth W. Nelson and Cheri A. Moench. On July 15, 2021 he was united in marriage to Billie Munroe. He worked in maintenance at Nestle in Burlington, WI.
Tony loved to work on cars and had a tool in the garage to fix just about anything. He especially liked to look at Corvette's. He recently received his Associates Degree in Mechanical/Electrical Engineering from Gateway Technical College. He was a friend to Bill W. Tony was always a friend to everyone and help any way he could.
Survived by his wife Billie. Father Kenneth W. Nelson. Mother Cheri A. Moench. Sister Melissa (Robert) Westover. Stepsons: Christopher T. Cothern and Caleb A. Cothern. Further survived by numerous aunts and uncles.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday November 19, 2021 at 11:00AM at Trinity Lutheran Church W775 Geranium Rd. Genoa City (Pell Lake). Visitation will be held on Thursday November 18, 2021 from 4:00PM until 8:00PM at the Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home 113 Freeman St. Genoa City, WI. Visitation will also be from 10:00AM until time of service at church on Friday. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Genoa City, WI. is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.