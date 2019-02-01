July 5, 1943 - January 29, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Tony J. Milz, 75, of Janesville, WI (formerly of Mayville, WI and Evansville, WI), passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loving family, January 29, 2019. He was born July 5, 1943 in Monroe, WI, to parents Peter Paul Milz and Lois Boeck. Tony graduated from Mayville High School in 1961. He then went on to college, attending Platteville College for 2 years, and Oshkosh for 1. Upon his father's passing, he left college to return home to help his mother run the family tavern. July 1966, Tony was drafted into the Army, and served until April 1968. In 1969, Tony was in marketing for Mayville Engineering Corporation. Later in life, he was a bartender for many years at Union Tavern, that his brother Paul owned and operated. Tony loved traveling to new places, and was an incredibly accomplished athlete in his younger years. He loved watching the Milwaukee Brewers, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Green Bay Packers, and the Wisconsin Badgers. Tony had an incredible smile that could make the sun shine on a cloudy day, and a laugh that was very infectious.

Tony is survived by his children, Jason Milz and family, and Jaimie Milz Umentum and family; brother, Norm (Janet) Milz; aunt, Darlyne Bernet; nephews: Steve (Holly) Milz, Danny (Jenny) Milz, Dave (Margie) Milz, Dave Lehr, Ryan (Kelly) Milz; nieces: Judy (Danny) Booker, Brenda (Lenny) Coffey, Dianne (Ray) Hughes, Cindy (Dave) Nulph, Rhonda (Jamie) Jones; two special sister-in-laws, Lucille Milz, Linda (Buzz) Lassow; a special lifelong friend, Robert Birkholtz; also a special friend, Mary Brzezinski. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Paul Milz; brother, Frank (Wally) Milz; and sister, Mary Lou (Duane) Lehr.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday February 2, 2019 at the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville, WI with Pastor Gary Shields officiating. Visitation will take place on Saturday February 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Maple Hill cemetery Evansville with Military Honors provided by V.F.W. Post 6905 Evansville. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com

The family gives special thanks to a very special niece, Holly Milz, for taking such incredible care of him, and giving him such great comfort to the very end. And to great-niece, Heather Milz, for her assistance in his care.

The family also thanks the staff at Agrace Hospice Care for their assistance. And a very special thank you to Jill and Dusty, because everyone deserves to have a Jill and a Dusty at the end of life!