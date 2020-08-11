Anthony "Tony" Huml

June 18, 1970 - August 8, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Anthony J. "Tony" Huml, age 50, of Janesville, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 8, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Lake Geneva, WI on June 18, 1970, the youngest son of Robert F. and Mary (Donath) Huml. He was a 1988 graduate of Janesville Craig High School, and a key member of the boys basketball team. He felt fortunate to continue playing hoops in college, first as a member of the U-Rock Unicorns Wisconsin Junior College State Championship team, and then was recruited to play at the University of Minnesota-Morris, where the team advanced to the third round of the NAIA Division 1 National Championship. He graduated in 1993 from Morris with a BS in Education, and later earned his masters. Tony married Jennifer Kurtz on June 25, 1995. Together they raised three wonderful children: Jack (19), Kate (16) and Liz (13). Tony's career in education led him to working with at-risk students, and he was an integral part of creating Rock River Charter School. He went on to work in sales at WCLO/WJVL before founding LocalVision TV. His latest adventure, Close The Gate Hoops, allowed him to focus on his passion - working with youth to develop their basketball skills, which he knew would ultimately translate to life skills! Tony was also a co-founder of Janesville Basketball Association (JBA), Winner of the 2010 Rock County 5.0 Accelerate Your Business Plan, Forward Janesville's 2013 Entrepreneur of the Year, recipient of 2017 Coaches vs. Cancer Fan of the Year, a 2017 Janesville Sports Hall of Fame inductee, author of the story "Post Nuptial Agreement," and co-creator of the band HK.
He is survived by his wife, Jen; children: Jack, Kate, Liz and furry baby, Fletcher, all at home; his parents, Bob and Mary Huml of Fort Atkinson; four siblings: Laurie Huml (Michael) Eckert of Janesville, Bob (Lisa) Huml of Naples, FL, Chris Huml of Fort Atkinson, and Dean Huml of Janesville; in-laws, Kathy Kurtz and Jim Hudson, his Charleston, SC; in-laws: Steve, Rob and John and Tori Kurtz; as well as nieces; nephews; great-nieces; awesome students; many basketball families; musician friends; and extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH. Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze will preside and burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitations will take place on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATON SERVICE, and again on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of Mass at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH. For those unable to attend the funeral, mass will be live streamed on the SJV Facebook page, YouTube and SJV.org. A YouTube recording of the service can be found on SJV.org for anytime viewing. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made in Tony's name to the Rock County Cancer Coalition, P.O. Box 2092, Janesville, WI 53547. For online condolences and more information, please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com
A special thank you is extended to Dr. Emily Robinson and staff, Mercy Oncology Infusion staff and Mercy Hospice for all the loving care, compassion and cookies for Tony during the last 11 years.
"I'll be just one blink away..."